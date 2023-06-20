Monroe Walton Center for the Arts First Dibs Selection Reception for Tiny Arts Show scheduled for Saturday

The Monroe Walton Center for the Arts First Dibs Selection Reception for the Tiny Arts Show is from 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023.



You can buy your tickets HERE. They will be available until they sell out!

You can also visit the art center to buy your ticket. You do not have to have a ticket to attend the show and reception. The ticket just allows you to have “first dibs” on your favorite piece(s) of art!

HOW DOES IT WORK??

The first ticket sold gets “first dibs” to pick at the reception. 2nd ticket gets 2nd dibs, etc, until all pieces are gone! So cool!

About 50 pieces have been donated by local artists. Once we sell out, that’s it!

All pieces are on a 5×5 cradled wood panel.

Be a part of this fun night … even if you don’t buy a Selection Ticket! ​All the works in the TINY ART SHOW are available for purchase and there may still be some 5×5 First Dibs pieces available if we don’t sell out of tickets … so you can still walk away with some great art!

Many artists have been bringing in new pieces to replace sold pieces — LOTS of N*E*W art to choose from! (The photo below doesn’t show all of the donated “First Dibs” works.)

Plus we’ll have a wine and cheese reception, too.

​

Cannot attend? You can send a friend/family member in your place to select for you.