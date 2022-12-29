Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts hours and After Christmas Gift Shop Sale

press release from monroe walton center for the arts

12/29/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

Our CHRISTMAS SHOP remains open …
And many of our artists are having a SALE!!

  •  AddyLu candles 50% off
  •  Rita Knight small angel paintings $5
  •  John Johnson wood-turned ornaments $5 off
  •  Melissa Chewning quilted items 50% off
  •  Katie Sanders resin ornaments 20% off
  •  Rebecca Braswell pottery ornaments 30% off
  •  Shelby and Hope resin cups 20% off
  •  Linda Maybee Christmas paintings $10

Others may be added to this list!!

Also our Giving Tree ornaments are 50% off. Purchases help fund our special needs classes.

Our Christmas shop will be gradually taken down as artists come in to clear out their booths by January 5 — so hurry in

