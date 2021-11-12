Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Gift Shop to remain open 7 days a week for Christmas Shopping

GALLERY AND SHOP OPEN
Hours:
Monday 11 – 4 | Tues – Thurs 11 – 5 | Fri & Sat 10 – 5 | Sun 1 – 5
OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK FOR THE HOLIDAYS View this email in your browser
|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our NOVEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!
Creative Christmas Classes
a
Ceramic Christmas Tree Gnome
Friday, November 12 at 6:30 pm
$35
REGISTER HERE : as of this writing, we only have 6 gnomes – first come, first served – you must pre-register by Thursday 11/11
And now for something completely different … we don’t usually offer bisqueware like this, but this little gnome is too adorable to pass up!! He or she is ready-to-paint ceramic bisque and we will provide glazes for you to paint.
You will buy your own little “Christmas light bulbs” (available at craft stores) and tea light (battery or candle) – so cute!!
Have fun with this cute project! Ages 14 to adult.
Will be kiln fired and ready in two weeks
FOUR class time to choose from for Adults
REGISTER HERE
TWO class times to choose from for kids
REGISTER HERE
Enjoy the holidays by trying a relaxing and fun paint pouring class! You will feel the magic of creating several pieces worthy of gift giving. All supplies included: 9″×12″canvas, 4″×4″canvas on mini easel and 3″ ornament. Adults class: 18yrs and up. $25 for members /$30 for non-members.
Dates for adult classes:
NOVEMBER
Saturday, 11/20 or Sunday, 11/21 from 2 – 4pm.Saturday, 12/11 or Sunday 12/12 from 2 – 4 pm
DECEMBER
KIDS CLASS
Also the same class will be available for kids 10- 17 yrs old on:Saturday, 11/27 or Saturday 12/18 from 2 – 4pmPlease reserve your spot at least 24 hours before class
CHRISTMAS MEMORIES JOURNAL with Ann Mann
Saturday, December 4 from 10 am-noon
REGISTER HERE at least 24 hours in advance
Create a journal to record memories from all the holidays in November and December. Fee: $30 for members and $35 for non-members includes all supplies including a small 6×8 journal with holiday-themed papers Saturday Soiree November 13
Saturday Soiree, November 13
POTTERY NATIVITY PROJECT with Rebecca Braswell. Drop in from 11 am – 3 pm to make a three-piece nativity scene. All ages – littles will need some help from a parent. $30 per set. Your set will be glazed and fired and ready for pick up in two weeks.Christmas
BEADED BRACELETS with Julie. Two start-times for these drop-in workshops: at 11:30 and 2:00. $25 for 3 Bracelets. Christmas options available if wanted, but you design your own from hundreds of different types of beads. All ages, but children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Great gifts!
Kids Project with Carlee – TBA
OPEN SEVEN DAYS a week during November and December
Sunday: 1 – 5
Monday: 11 – 4
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11 – 5
Thursday: 11 – 8
Friday & Saturday: 10 – 5
Come browse THE BEST from our local artists and makers! Over 60 artist-members in the shop – unique, affordable and beautiful gifts for everyone on your list …
See you soon!
Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
ONCE OR TWICE A MONTH CLASSES
A Taste of Tai Chi Fall Series
More information & REGISTER for one or more classes HERE
Ages 18 & Up. Cost: $25 per class.
Classes are held from 10 am – noon on the following Saturdays:
November 13: Mindful Movements Balancing Act – An Introduction to the Principles of Tai Chi
November 20: Intro to Qigong & Tai Chi for Energy
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, November 19 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: basket of apples (see above)
Walton Writers events
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
* * *
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022 Register by emailing Rebecca
KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
BEADING: Thursday evenings with Julie Bell
Thursdays from 6 – 8 pm
Pay $10 in advance to Julie to reserve your spot. This $10 goes toward whatever you make. Email Julie to RSVP no later than NOON of the Thursday class you wish to take
* * *
FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS
MONROE MAKERS
Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!
SUNDAY WRITE IN
Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm
This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!
Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, November 13from 12 – 2. — painting FOX with fall leaves (see above)! Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver
First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am
Fee and registration:
For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee
Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds
Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm
Fee and registration:
For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021. In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations.
Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Thank you, again, to these awesome local businesses and church. Click on each photo/logo for links to their websites.
|Check out our website … and calendar
Find YOUR joy by volunteering here! Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, October 2 at 1pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is our annual MEMBERS SHOW in January 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.