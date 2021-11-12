Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Gift Shop to remain open 7 days a week for Christmas Shopping

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our NOVEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!



Creative Christmas Classes



Ceramic Christmas Tree Gnome

Friday, November 12 at 6:30 pm

​$35

REGISTER HERE : as of this writing, we only have 6 gnomes – first come, first served – you must pre-register by Thursday 11/11



​And now for something completely different … we don’t usually offer bisqueware like this, but this little gnome is too adorable to pass up!! He or she is ready-to-paint ceramic bisque and we will provide glazes for you to paint.



You will buy your own little “Christmas light bulbs” (available at craft stores) and tea light (battery or candle) – so cute!!



Have fun with this cute project! Ages 14 to adult.

​Will be kiln fired and ready in two weeks





FOUR class time to choose from for Adults

REGISTER HERE



TWO class times to choose from for kids

REGISTER HERE



Enjoy the holidays by trying a relaxing and fun paint pouring class! You will feel the magic of creating several pieces worthy of gift giving. All supplies included: 9″×12″canvas, 4″×4″canvas on mini easel and 3″ ornament. Adults class: 18yrs and up. $25 for members /$30 for non-members.



Dates for adult classes:

NOVEMBER

Saturday, 11/20 or Sunday, 11/21 from 2 – 4pm.Saturday, 12/11 or Sunday 12/12 from 2 – 4 pm



DECEMBER​



KIDS CLASS

Also the same class will be available for kids 10- 17 yrs old on:Saturday, 11/27 or Saturday 12/18 from 2 – 4pm​Please reserve your spot at least 24 hours before class





CHRISTMAS MEMORIES JOURNAL with Ann Mann

Saturday, December 4 from 10 am-noon

REGISTER HERE at least 24 hours in advance



Create a journal to record memories from all the holidays in November and December. Fee: $30 for members and $35 for non-members includes all supplies including a small 6×8 journal with holiday-themed papers Saturday Soiree November 13







Saturday Soiree, November 13



POTTERY NATIVITY PROJECT with Rebecca Braswell. Drop in from 11 am – 3 pm to make a three-piece nativity scene. All ages – littles will need some help from a parent. $30 per set. Your set will be glazed and fired and ready for pick up in two weeks.Christmas



BEADED BRACELETS with Julie. Two start-times for these drop-in workshops: at 11:30 and 2:00. $25 for 3 Bracelets. Christmas options available if wanted, but you design your own from hundreds of different types of beads. All ages, but children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Great gifts!



Kids Project with Carlee – TBA







OPEN SEVEN DAYS a week during November and December

Sunday: 1 – 5

Monday: 11 – 4

Tuesday & Wednesday: 11 – 5

Thursday: 11 – 8

Friday & Saturday: 10 – 5



Come browse THE BEST from our local artists and makers! Over 60 artist-members in the shop – unique, affordable and beautiful gifts for everyone on your list …

See you soon!



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.



ONCE OR TWICE A MONTH CLASSES



A Taste of Tai Chi Fall Series

​More information & REGISTER for one or more classes HERE

Ages 18 & Up. Cost: $25 per class.

Classes are held from 10 am – noon on the following Saturdays:



November 13: Mindful Movements Balancing Act – An Introduction to the Principles of Tai Chi



November 20: Intro to Qigong & Tai Chi for Energy



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, November 19 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: basket of apples (see above)



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



* * *

WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only



Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Beginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022 Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



BEADING: Thursday evenings with Julie Bell

Thursdays from 6 – 8 pm

Pay $10 in advance to Julie to reserve your spot. This $10 goes toward whatever you make. Email Julie to RSVP no later than NOON of the Thursday class you wish to take



* * *

FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!







Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.





Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, November 13from 12 – 2. — painting FOX with fall leaves (see above)! Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.





