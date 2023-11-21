Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts giving away a free membership to shoppers at gift store

Spend $50 at gift shop Black Friday of Shop Small Saturday and get a year’s membership

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday is almost here and Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is offering a special incentive to help you with your Christmas Shopping and support the local artists at the same time. If you spend $50 in the artisan gift shop Friday and Saturday this week, you get a *FREE* 2024 MEMBERSHIP to the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – a deal worth $35!

As a member, you’ll get 10% off in the shop year-round plus discounts on many classes and summer camp. You will also be eligible to enter the Members Show in January and attend the free members-only guild events.

And if you spend $100 and get the free membership as well as a free MWCA tote (while supplies last)!

The MWCA Gift Shop is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursdays in November and December for Candlelight Shopping (except for Thanksgiving). This is a city-wide event with lots of fun planned for those Thursdays.

The Art Center is open seven days a week and features about 80 local artists and makers in the shop. You can see what is offered at this video ~ OR ~ this one on the FaceBook page that gives a glimpse into the gift shop!

