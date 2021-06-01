Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has a full calendar of events and classes for June

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our JUNE calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!

Monroe BLOOMS/Saturday Soiree

June 19 – fun events ALL OVER downtown!! *F*O*U*R Fabulous Floral Workshops for you to choose from at MWCA!!











POTTERY PROJECT: Sunflowers ~ OR ~ Poppies

Drop-in on the hour at 11, 12, 1. 2 or 3 to make a Sunflower or Poppy Garden Stake with Rebecca, perfect for your garden or Fairy Garden.

Age: Fun for all ages – littles will need a little help from a parent.

Fee: $20 per flower. Flowers will be ready in two weeks.



Bloomin’ Bouquet – Felt Flowers 101 with Donna Campo

Drop in at 10:30, 12 or 1:00

Come learn to make beautiful flowers (that will not die)! We will make at least a five-stem bouquet with 5 different flowers all with wool felt, a little wire, hot glue gun and scissors. All supplies provided. Take home the knowledge and instructions to continue to make you own unique bouquets, headbands/barrettes and more…

Age: 13 to adult

Fee: $25



WATERCOLOR FLORALS WITH DONNA

Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1 or 2:00

Drop in to learn how to create loose. expressive florals with Donna Coffman. You’ll practice and make two to four 9″ x 12″ practice pages that you can cut apart to use as gift tags, cards or framed art! Fast and fun!

Ages 14 to adult

Fee: $15



FLORAL BEADED BRACELETS WITH JULIE

​Drop in at these times 10, 11:30, 1:00, 2:30 or 4:00

Come make some bracelets and/or anklets with Julie Bell. Since it is Monroe Blooms Flower Festival, we will also have several flower options available too! Drop-Ins are welcome if the class is not full. If you would like to register to guarantee your spot, please email Julie . She will send you an invoice for $10 and that will hold your spot and go towards what you make that day!

Ages: fun for all ages (littles will need help from a parent)

Fees: $8 for basic beaded bracelet$10 for basic beaded anklet$2 for each charm added​

We may be adding even MORE workshops. Watch our website or Facebook page for updates!New Writers

Contest Opens Today



Starting TODAY new authors can enter the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts writers contest!

View all guidelines, entry form and fee link HERE.



Only 100 spots are available. $35 entry fee. Four genres of 25 spots each.



Our established author judges will give feedback on your work and pick first-round winners (3 in each genre) for the final round of judging by Pamela Harty at The Knight Agency in Madison, Ga.



That’s 12 entries that will be reviewed by an agent!



Plus cash prizes and more! Contest runs through the month of June.Regional Show – submissions now open





The REGIONAL JURIED SHOW guidelines are posted on our website. You can read the guidelines and find the link to pay your fee HEREOnline submission process: June 1 – July 17Show runs August 4 – October 21This show is open to all artists.



While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that having a “gmail” account will make this an easier and more streamlined process for you.



AWARDS: BEST IN SHOW: $300. Cash prizes – (first, second and third place in each category) also awarded in these categories:2-D (“flat” work on canvas),3-D (works that can viewed from all sides),Photography, Functional pottery andFiberA note from the director…

WHY ENTER?

Every now and then someone will ask: “Why should I enter art shows?“. After almost five years as director here, I’ve had a little time to think this through and here’s my response as to why an artist should enter local art shows …



* as a challenge to improve/stretch their skills,

* for the honor of being chosen for a juried show,

* to support local arts and artists,

* to be part of a larger community,

* for exposure and possible sales of their works



Yes, there are ribbons and prizes that a few will earn, but the larger picture is your own growth as an artist, support for local arts and having a personal hand in helping to create a robust, varied and interesting show for our community. I hope all local artists will enter!



Summer ART Camp UPDATES







FOUR weeks of MIXED MEDIA art camp remain open; Pottery Camp is FULL and registration is closed to that camp. Other camps are filling fast!



DAYS/TIMES

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon



AGES

Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



FEE

$175 for members (includes all supplies)

$185 for non-members



MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:

Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



* June 7 – 11 and Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp –

register by emailing Donna



* June 21 – 25 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

register HERE



* July 12 – 16 with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp

register by emailing Donna



* July 19 – 23 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

register HERE



Registration due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, June 5 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, June 18 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Basic Digital Photography with Robert Richardson

Saturday, June 26 at 1 – 4 pm

REGISTER HERE — ages 13 to adult



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly – June 3 and 12 – join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amRegister by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HEREKids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, June 5from 12 – 2. — painting TBA. Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only



