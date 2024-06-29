Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has two remaining camps in July for ages 5 – 12

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has two remaining camps available for children ages 5 – 12 years old. These are:
Mixed Media Camps: ages 5 – 12
Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up 

Fee per week of camp (includes all supplies):
$185 for members 
$195 for non-members

(Remaining) CAMP DATES AND HOURS:
Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon, with the exception of Week Three pottery camp.

​Week FOUR — Mixed Media — July 8 – 12 with Lydia Kay Blackburn and guest teachers: REGISTER HERE

WEEK FIVE — Mixed Media — July 22 – 26 with Lydia Kay Blackburn and Rebecca McCartt: REGISTER HERE

