Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has two remaining camps in July for ages 5 – 12

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has two remaining camps available for children ages 5 – 12 years old. These are:

Mixed Media Camps: ages 5 – 12

Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up

Fee per week of camp (includes all supplies):

$185 for members

$195 for non-members

(Remaining) CAMP DATES AND HOURS:

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon, with the exception of Week Three pottery camp.

​Week FOUR — Mixed Media — July 8 – 12 with Lydia Kay Blackburn and guest teachers: REGISTER HERE

WEEK FIVE — Mixed Media — July 22 – 26 with Lydia Kay Blackburn and Rebecca McCartt: REGISTER HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

