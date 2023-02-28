Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts hosts Elementary Student Art Show

The happiest show of the year is here and open to the public through March 16. The community is invited to see the local Elementary Student Art Show featuring public and private schools in our county!
The public is invited to the closing reception to honor the artists on March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.
See this short video made of the teachers as they were installing the show HERE on the Facebook page.
FEATURED SCHOOLS
Atha Road Elementary
George Walton Academy
Harmony Grove Elementary
Loganville Christian Academy
Loganville Elementary
Monroe Elementary
Sharon Elementary
Walnut Grove Elementary
Youth Elementary
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.