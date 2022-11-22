Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts invites you to Shop Small Saturday in the gift shop

Shop Small Saturday is a national movement to encourage shoppers to support their own communities by shopping local. This brings tax dollars to the community and helps promote local services and servicemen and women. The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is inviting the community to take it a little further and shop local in the center’s gift shop to also support local artists. The gift shop is participating in the Shop Small Saturday activities.

You can win up to $200 in Downtown Dollars on Saturday, Nov. 26, just by supporting your favorite shops and restaurants! You can pick up your passports at the MWCA Gift Shop. There also will be a special raffle for shoppers at MWCA on BOTH Friday and Saturday!

There also will be two fun activities from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

card and gifts tag making with Kamden and

with Kamden and personalized ornaments with Jennifer.

You are invited to “drop by and see what we’re up to!”