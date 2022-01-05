Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts January 2022 calendar and events

|January A*R*T News
January 4, 2022 edition
GALLERY AND SHOP OPEN
Hours:
Mon 11 – 4 | Tues – Thurs 11 – 5 | Fri & Sat 10 – 5 | Sun 1 – 5
OPEN SEVEN DAYS A WEEK
|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our January calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!
Members Show 2022
MEMBERS SHOW — drop off Friday & Saturday – January 7 – 8, 2022 from 11 – am – 5 pm
A showcase of our members’ talent!
Pick up a show form in the lobby or online
Join us for our Wine & Cheese Awards Reception: Friday, January 28 from 6 – 7:30 (Would you like to help? Sign up to provide snacks or drinks HERE)
Members’ Shows are an open call to all MWCA members — it’s your chance to show off your talent and artistry! We encourage all our members in good standing to plan for our annual Members’ Show.
All members, regardless of experience or expertise are encouraged to enter our Members’ Show. It’s a benefit of membership and a great opportunity to support your local art center, meet other members, plus have your works on display and for sale in our Gallery! This exhibit is also open to Youth (ages 10 – 17 ).
Our MWCA Members’ Show presents all our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show, highlighting our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels. All works accepted as long as they meet our guidelines.
Learn more HERE!
MEET THE JUDGES:Judges: Father-daughter team Jack and Amanda Burk:
Jack D. Burk has a 42 year history of teaching art at all levels from elementary age students to adults. He is a practicing artist using pastels, collage and watercolor mediums. He is a member of the Athens Art Association and is chairperson for exhibitions, a participating artist in the Athens Area Plein Artists, a member of the Lyndon House Cultural Art Center and OCAF Art Center.
Amanda Burk is a printmaker living in Athens, Georgia. She is the in-house print technician for the Lyndon House Arts Center’s annual artist print series. Amanda teaches college level printmaking, most recently at UGA and before that Piedmont University in Demorest. From 2012-2016 she co-owned and operated a print based business in Athens called Double Dutch Press. Over the past few years, Amanda has added mural painting to her art repertoire. These murals can be seen inside and outside different Athens businesses such as Boulevard Animal Hospital, Half Shepherd Market.
A special home for our special students!
BIG THANKS for lots of good help from:Grace & Rebecca McCartt, Juanita (I’m sorry – don’t have her last name!)Nancy Moate, Joy Poole, Carey Lynn Quinn (professional organizer!!)Ben Reese, Zach Coffman
We got moved in and organized in our new art room that The Bridge of Georgia is sharing with us – it’s wonderful! A bright huge room, accessible bathrooms and no ramp to deal with … our 1932 Post Office is a grand building but not so much if you have mobility issues.
This move only affects our special needs classes.
Thank you, Tami Burt, for sharing this space with us that is so perfect. Our students will be much more at ease in this new classroom.
If you need professional organizing help, please email our friend, Carey Lynn. She is a wonder and based here in Monroe!
Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
SPECIALS
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, January 21 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA
Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
* * *
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca
KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:
Fridays from 10 – 11 am – N*E*W class – starts Jan. 7 – indoor class held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. (BIG THANKS to Tami Burt and “The Bridge” for letting us use one of their classrooms!)
REGISTER HERE
* * *
FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS
MONROE MAKERS
Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!
SUNDAY WRITE IN
Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm
This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer,
Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!
Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, January 8from 12 – 2. — painting TBA! Email Donna to register and pay
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP — N*E*W Day offered starting in January 2022
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Donna’s Tuesday classes are full so we are offering a new class on Mondays! Instructor: Donna Coffman.
NEW:
MONDAY class starting January 2022
No year-long commitment – kids can join in at any time.
MONDAYS (starting January 2022) 4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:16 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12
TUESDAYS4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12
Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only
Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver
First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am
Fee and registration:
For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee
Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds
Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm
Fee and registration:
For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.
We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??
TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7
This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.
DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm
APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces.
AWARDS: Cash prizes awarded in these categories: 2-D and 3-D – first, second and third place in each category. Also, Best in Show.
Find the link to the full guidelines HERE
Saturday Soiree: January 15
Our next soiree: January 15
Watch our Facebook page for workshop announcements
Saturday Soirees are our monthly creative parties! Join us for family fun!
And don’t forget to browse the best gift shop around – unique and affordable items made for you by over 60 of local artists and makers! Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more! Visit the Gallery, too!
<NOTE – THESE ARE DROP IN EVENTS – no tickets are sold beforehand.>
Drop by for a fun day of making! Choose from these workshops.
POTTERY PROJECT with Rebecca – details TBA
and
BEADED BRACELETS with Julie … maybe other workshops, too
Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs. Thank you Dr. Reese!
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021 – 2022.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
