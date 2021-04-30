Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts May Calendar





Gallery: Middle School Show: April 29 – May 20 Reception May 20 from 6 – 7:30

Shop: 50+ artists continue to bring in new worksSupport local artists by shopping here!

Weekly Classes: Art ASAP wraps up in May; a new cycle of ASAP starts in September

Other weekly classes (pottery, knitting, drawing, guitar) continue

Special Events: Garden Tour May 15 No Saturday Soiree in May – the next Soiree will be June 19

Fun workshops Mugs for Mom: May 8

Paint and Pizza: May 8

Sip and Paint: May 21

Sunday afternoon beading: May 2, 23 and 30

Local music MWCA Rocks open mic: May 8

For writers Walton Writers – Zoom meetings May 6 & 8 – Writing contest will be announced the first week in May! Check our Facebook page or website.

Summer CampTaking registrations now! Camps are filling up!

Summer ART Camp – taking registrations now

!



FIVE weeks of art camp: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery! We’re working on a Creative WRITING Camp, too – details coming soon.



DAYS/TIMES

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon



AGES

Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12

Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up



FEE

$175 for members (includes all supplies)

$185 for non-members



MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:

Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



* June 7 – 11 and Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp –

register by emailing Donna



* June 21 – 25 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

register HERE



* July 12 – 16 with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp

register by emailing Donna



* July 19 – 23 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

register HERE



POTTERY CAMP with Rebecca Braswell

Hand-built and wheel thrown pieces will be made – ages 8+

June 14 – 18

register HERE



Registration due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!

Don’t miss the final two days to get your EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT!!

Tickets are available now — in person only at MWCA — through April 30 for an early bird discount of $25. Early bird purchasers will be entered into a drawing for *eight* fabulous garden-themed prizes, including a $200 gift certificate from Growers Outlet and other prizes!



Ten gardens on tour: Seven lovely home gardens in downtown Monroe and “greater Monroe” plus three unique specialty public gardens featured.



From May 1 – 15 ticket price will be $30. Only a limited number are available; ticket sales will end when we sell out! They are selling quickly!



Learn more HERE

Just a couple of volunteer spots are still available …You can help by being a Garden Greeter – only two slots still needing help!

We have set up a SignUpGenius to make it EASY to volunteer for our Garden Tour on Saturday, May 15. Be a Garden Greeter – as our thank you, you will receive a free ticket to tour the gardens on your off-hours. Your shift will last three hours and the duties are simple — be a friendly greeter, check for tickets and use the hole-punch provided to verify attendance for door prizes to be awarded later. Easy and FUN!



Note to those who have already volunteered: please go to the link above and sign up for a spot – THANK YOU!!



NEW – we’ve added a four “floater” volunteer positions — two from 10 am – 1 pm and two from 1 – 4 pm so that we will have a little cushion of a couple “extras” in case someone doesn’t show up or we find we need a little extra help. Please, if you’re interested in volunteering, sign up for one of the two (at this writing) actual Garden Slots that need to be filled – at Gardens 6 or 10 — once those are filled, we’d love to have a few extra hands available. Thank you!!





Mugs for Moms Saturday, May 8 – 11 am – 3 pm

​Drop in to make a mug for (or with!) your Mom with the expert help of Rebecca Braswell.



Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1 or 2 to make a special memory. Fun for all ages – littles will need the help of a grown up. (No pre-registration needed)



Many different textures and stamps are available to make your mug your own.



$20 per mug. The mugs will be ready in about two weeks



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, May 8 (note new date) from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, May 21 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: Let It Bee



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly – May 6 and 8 – join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



Sunday afternoon beading with Julie (all ages!)

Sunday May 2, 23 and 30 at 1 – 2 pm or 2:30 – 3:30

pre-registration appreciated – HERE





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Register by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.





Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, May 8 (note new date)from 12 – 2. — painting Bee Kind



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited.



4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 with Donna Coffman

5:16 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 with Donna Coffman



