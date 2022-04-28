Monroe Walton Center for the Arts – May newsletter

|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our updated MAY calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!
|May 7: Children’s Book Day & Saturday Soiree
|Downtown Monroe Event! Lots of bookish fun in downtown shops —
An especially fun day in Monroe – downtown businesses join in on the fun – Children’s Book Day with The Story Shop. Saturday Soirees are our monthly drop-in fun day for all ages!
EGG HUNT
We will have one of our fun “EGG HUNTS” downtown – find a clear globe with a ticket inside (we will hide 20 eggs) and turn it in for a free children’s book! **One per family – please**
CHILDREN’s Book Authors will be in tents in the sculpture garden – reading and books available for purchase!
|POTTERY WORKSHOP – hand-built cat or “Pete the Cat” from 11 – 4 with Rebecca Braswell
Drop in to hand-build and glaze your own Pete the Cat! All ages — Littles will need help from a grown-up! Drop in on the hour – each workshop begins on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3:00. Your Cat can be glazed blue by you to look like Pete the Cat or or stained in a rust stain by us for a more generic cat. Your Cat will be ready in two weeks. Fee: $20
MATISSE INSPIRED GOLDFISH BOWL COLLAGE from 10:30 – 2 with JoeAnn Nehmer
Drop in to create a Matisse-inspired work of art with JoeAnn! Kids will make a fun collage goldfish bowl picture based on the children’s book, Henri’s Scissors by Jeanette Winter. Free! Drop in between 10:30 – 2.
And don’t forget to browse our Gallery and the best gift shop around — Mother’s Day is coming! And buy your GARDEN TOUR TICKETS! We have unique and affordable items made for you by over 60 of our artists and makers! Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more!
Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs. Thank you Dr. Reese!
|2022 Nature Meets Art Garden Tour
|Tickets are available NOW. Drop by the Center, call us at 770-207-8937 or go online to pre-purchase your tickets for an early bird price of $25 through April 30.
Nine gardens on tour:
Seven lovely home gardens in downtown Monroe and “greater Monroe” plus two unique specialty public gardens are featured.
Some garden will have plein air painters and garden experts.Early bird discount of $25 through April 30From May 1 – 14 ticket price will be $30Only a limited number are available; ticket sales will end when we sell out!Purchase of tickets is required for all attendees; *recommended* age limit for children is age 10 or older. Regardless, all guests must have a ticket (silicone wristband) to enter the gardens. Please do not lose your ticket/wristband! It will not be replaced.
When you pick up your ticket/wristband, you will also be provided a Guide Map to the Tour.
ENTER OUR RAFFLES!
• We have a gift basket from THE COTTON DEPOT as a drawing if you visit ALL NINE gardens … if you choose to participate in this, have your Map punched at each Garden. Turn your Map in to us here at MWCA by May 31 to be entered into the drawing.
• Be a “DAISY DONOR” – donate an extra $5 and you’ll be entered to win a $200 Gift card to Grower’s Outlet! Here is the link to be a DAISY DONOR.
ONLINE TICKET LINK HERE
Your ticket will be a special GARDEN TOUR silicone wristband. While you can pay for your admission online, you must go to MWCA to pick up your wristband and Guide Map – you must provide a proof of purchase/receipt if you purchase your ticket online. Tickets may also be purchased in person at MWCA or over the phone at 770-207-8937.
Note >>> If you have difficulty with your online purchase, please call us and we can take your order very simply over the phone.
We still need a few GARDEN GREETERS to serve in the gardens. Use THIS LINK to sign up to help by May 4 please. Volunteers get a free ticket and a free Tour Tee!
|Our Garden Tour tees are ready!
Thanks to Kelly Still and her local, small business, Bodyguard Designs, for printing them perfectly on a nice, soft v-neck tee! And to Sandy Blanchard for the drawing and design! ♥️
We’ll have a few available for purchase for $20. If you volunteer as a garden greeter, you get a tee and a ticket to the tour — free!!
You can message Kelly through her Instagram account if you’d like to find out more about her services. She was super easy to work with and created a beautiful product that we are so proud to give to our volunteers as a thank you.
|Many thanks to our Garden Tour Sponsors
|The back of our tee features THE BEST sponsors ever! BIG THANKS to these generous and community-minded sponsors:
Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs
We offer complete pet care services – medical, grooming and boarding. Our mission is to care for your pet as we would care for our own – in a compassionate, medically up-to-date, and yet cost-effective way.
Grower’s Outlet
Buy direct from the growers – right in Loganville! Since our nursery is located here in Loganville and we have many contacts in the nursery business, we find lots of way to save you money.
Jackie Rod – author
Jackie Rod is a published author, teacher and lover of words. She serves as a contest judge and line editor for many of her published friends. Jackie belongs to many writing groups: Romance Writers of America, Atlanta Writers Club, Georgia Romance Writers, NOLA STARS, and Walton Writers.
The Cotton Depot
The Cotton Depot is a unique antique mall located in a turn-of-the-century mill in historic Monroe, Georgia. We offer a wide variety of items that include antiques, vintage goods, locally made pottery, paintings by local artists, and custom made furniture.
Rust and Dust
Our store is full of antique and vintage furniture, glassware, jewelry, and so much more! Our outside area features garden furniture and statues.
Harris Family Nursery
A full-service retail nursey center – come see us for all your gardening and landscaping needs! We sell quality annuals, perennials, flowering shrubs, trees, succulents, pine straw, hay, and soil. New plants and supplies continually added! Located on Hwy 11 near the William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center in Monroe. Coupon offered as part of your Garden Tour ticket purchase – 10% off!
Davis Street Antiques
Davis Street Antiques is a unique antique store in Downtown Monroe. We offer you a reason to stop and enjoy the ambiance of our vintage and antique items. Open seven days a week and new treasures arrive daily!
Cross Lane Development
Wild Birds Unlimited Snellville Store
Wild Birds Unlimited of Snellville specializes in the hobby of Backyard Bird Feeding. We are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality bird food, feeders, nesting boxes, and hardware. These products are designed to attract the widest variety of birds. Our highly trained bird feeding specialists work diligently to bring people and nature together, and do so with excellence.
JL Designs
Nestled in the heart of downtown Monroe, JL Designs is a growing wedding and floral studio. We have been so blessed with amazing clients that have made JL Designs a sought after florist in the metro area. We strive to provide all our clients with a unique and customized experience tailored to make any celebration or event a special one. JL Designs is known for our premium quality of service and products we produce!
Hodge Podge
Hodge Podge Antiques is one of Monroe’s many premier destinations for furniture, home décor, art, and more! With over 13 years in the business of curating, designing, and facilitating the sale of antiques and vintage, Hodge Podge is truly a destination worth visiting. Located in the historic Walton Mill, our store boasts 48,000 square feet of unique and ever-changing merchandise. With over 180 vendors with ranging styles and interests, there’s something for everyone!
Thank you, all!
|a few photos from our April 23 guild meeting!
Plein Air Workshop
|A great time was had by our artist-members!
Many thanks to Andrea Kindl, The William Harris Homestead and guild chair, Juli Tredwell! Our members-only Guild meetings are one of the benefits of membership. You can learn more and join MWCA HERE.
Stay tuned for details on our next Guild Meeting!
|Congressional Art Competition
|The Artistic Discovery Contest was open to all high school students in the 10th District. Entries are on display now through Saturday, April 30 here at MWCA. The overall winner of our district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will also include artwork from other contest winners nationwide.
Our next show is our Middle School Show that opens May 5 and closes May 19 with a reception from 6 – 7:30pm.
B*I*G thanks to the Monroe and Loganville Walmart and the Distribution Center for sponsoring our elementary, middle and high school student art shows! We forgo making any extra income from gallery sales when we dedicate our gallery to our community school shows for almost four months out of each year. Having community support is a huge help!
Thank you, Walmart!
|CALL FOR ENTRIES for our upcoming shows:
Tiny Art Show and Regional Art Show. Details can be found in this newsletter or HERE.
|Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
|SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, MAY 27 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA
Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered weekly at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amBeginner Pottery next six week course TBARegister by emailing Rebecca TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:
Fridays from 10 – 11 am – held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe.
REGISTER HERE
|Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
|Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, May 7from 12 – 2. Email Donna to register and pay. Painting: Panda
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP (After School Arts Program – registration closed for this term. Taking registrations for the next term that will run September 2022 – April 2023)
General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman.MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 85:16 – 6:15 — ages 7 – 12ish – (great for siblings!)TUESDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only
Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver
First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am
Fee and registration:
For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee
Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds
Every Tuesday from 1 – 2 pm
Fee and registration:
For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee.
SUMMER ART CAMP
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN for 2022 camps
REGISTER HERE & more infoFIVE weeks of art camp to choose from: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery!Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies.Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!
|FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS
meet new friends and hang out/create with others! … for free!!
|Not Your Mama’s Book Club — May 24
Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm – note change for May’s meeting. Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club!
MONROE MAKERS
Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!
OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — May 21
Once a month on the third Saturday from 1 – 4 pm – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.
SUNDAY WRITE IN
Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm
This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!
SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP
Fourth Sunday of every other month at 3:00 — June 26
They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.
|We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??
TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7
This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.
DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm
APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces.
Unlike our usual shows, this is a “show and sale”: pieces may be purchased and taken home during the show. Artists are encouraged to bring in new works as artwork is sold.
Find the link to the full guidelines HERE
|REGIONAL JURIED ART SHOW
September 1 – October 20
VIEW/DOWNLOAD ALL GUIDELINES HERE
ELIGIBILITY- This show is open to all artists and features these categories: 2D, 3D, photography, functional pottery and fiber. This is a JURIED show: This means that we will have a panel of jurists to decide which pieces are allowed into the show. Please note that the jurors may choose as appropriate for this show anywhere from zero to all three of the works you submit. Fee is non-refundable. While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that having a “gmail” account will make this a more streamlined process.
SHOW DATES – Opens: September 1 | Closes: October 20ONLINE submissions due: June 30 – July 31Email notification of accepted works: August 16Drop off accepted works: Friday – Saturday, August 26 – 27 (11am – 5pm)Wine & Cheese Reception & Awards: Friday, Sept 9 from 6 – 7:30 pmPickup: Friday – Saturday, Oct 21 – 22 (11am – 5pm)APPLICATION FEE (one fee covers up to three works) – pay online HERE
Only one application per artist is allowed.
|2021 Impact Report
Do you wonder what we do – what our goals, challenges, successes and accomplishments were in 2021? Take a look at our Impact Report — an attractive, quick read. Many thanks to our president, Laura Templeton, for creating this for us!
Take a look HERE
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021 – 2022
|In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations. Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Thank you, again, to the awesome local businesses and church sponsors. Click here for information on these businesses.
|Funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts
|Check out our website … and calendarFind YOUR joy by volunteering here!You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways! Fill out a volunteer form here.
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – Tiny Art Show and Regional Juried Show — 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Read our latest MEMBERS’ MEMO HERE
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.