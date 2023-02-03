Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Members Show winners announced

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts currently has its showing of Winter Members Show. It is reported to be the largest Members Show in recent memory and the reception attendance last Friday also was huge with standing-room only with lots of pieces being sold. If you missed the reception, don’t miss the show. It runs until Feb. 16, 2023 so you still have time. The center is located at 205 S Broad St. in Monroe. The center is open seven days a week

Sunday: 1 – 5

Monday: 11 – 4

Tuesday – Thursday: 11 – 5

Friday & Saturday: 10 – 5​

Judge for the show, Margaret Warfield, announced these winners at the Reception on Friday evening.

VIDEOS showing the winners … (thanks to Zach Coffman!!)

Here’s a link on the Facebook page to a video of place winners. It can also be found on the Instagram page. The honorable mention award winners can also be found on Instagram and here on Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Facebook page!

Best in Show: Autumn Vines by Chris Goga

2D

1 – Poised by Brenda Beard-Bostian

2 – Tuesday’s Child by NancyJeanette Long

3D

1 – Montague Frederick III by Donna Campo

2 – Chanoyu by Dan Grey

Functional Pottery

1 – Short and Stout by Rebecca Braswell

2 – Autumn Blessing by Linda Russell

Photography

1 – Cade’s Cove Pasture by Bob Richardson

2 – Shotgun House by Martin Bozone

Youth

1 – Indlovu by Lily Kate Holder

2 – Wish by Eden Hoffman

Honorable Mention

Katelyn Thieme – Picasso Collage

Ender Trinh – Captured

Courtnie Prophett – Party

Suzane Chancey – Petrified

Margaret DeGeorge – Embroidered Wing Back Chair

Paul Senn – Black Bowl

JN Gleckler – Paducah #3

Bob Richardson – Field of Dreams

Debra Alling – Mountain Home

Courtnie Prophett – My friend

Carol MacAllister – Sea of Love

Jan Best – Summer Bay Sunset