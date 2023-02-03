Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Members Show winners announced

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts currently has its showing of Winter Members Show. It is reported to be the largest Members Show in recent memory and the reception attendance last Friday also was huge with standing-room only with lots of pieces being sold. If you missed the reception, don’t miss the show. It runs until Feb. 16, 2023 so you still have time. The center is located at 205 S Broad St. in Monroe. The center is open seven days a week
Sunday: 1 – 5
Monday: 11 – 4
Tuesday – Thursday: 11 – 5
Friday & Saturday: 10 – 5
Judge for the show, Margaret Warfield, announced these winners at the Reception on Friday evening.
VIDEOS showing the winners … (thanks to Zach Coffman!!)
Here’s a link on the Facebook page to a video of place winners. It can also be found on the Instagram page. The honorable mention award winners can also be found on Instagram and here on Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Facebook page!
Best in Show: Autumn Vines by Chris Goga
2D
1 – Poised by Brenda Beard-Bostian
2 – Tuesday’s Child by NancyJeanette Long
3D
1 – Montague Frederick III by Donna Campo
2 – Chanoyu by Dan Grey
Functional Pottery
1 – Short and Stout by Rebecca Braswell
2 – Autumn Blessing by Linda Russell
Photography
1 – Cade’s Cove Pasture by Bob Richardson
2 – Shotgun House by Martin Bozone
Youth
1 – Indlovu by Lily Kate Holder
2 – Wish by Eden Hoffman
Honorable Mention
- Katelyn Thieme – Picasso Collage
- Ender Trinh – Captured
- Courtnie Prophett – Party
- Suzane Chancey – Petrified
- Margaret DeGeorge – Embroidered Wing Back Chair
- Paul Senn – Black Bowl
- JN Gleckler – Paducah #3
- Bob Richardson – Field of Dreams
- Debra Alling – Mountain Home
- Courtnie Prophett – My friend
- Carol MacAllister – Sea of Love
- Jan Best – Summer Bay Sunset
