Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts News and Events – Members Show now open

Saturday Soirees are our monthly creative parties! Join us for family fun!

Drop by for a fun day of making! Choose from these workshops.



POTTERY – Customize your own hand-built mug with Rebecca

Drop in on the hour at 11 am, 12, 1, 2 or 3 pm to build a mug and customize it with our stamps — $20 per mug



​BEADED BRACELETS with Julie

Drop in anytime between 11 – 3 to make your own beaded bracelet(s) with Julie. Choose from hundreds of beads. $8 each plus $1 if you’d like to add a charm.



Our Saturday Soirees are sponsored by Animal Care Hospital at Bold Springs. Thank you Dr. Reese!



Members Show 2022







MEMBERS SHOW is open now!

A showcase of our members’ talent!

It’s the best one yet!!



The Members’ Show is up — 133 works by 50 of our members. This is our largest Members’ Show in many years (maybe ever!) — lots of new-to-us artists and many favorites returned, too! A robust, well-rounded show!! You’ll be inspired by the artistic, beautiful and varied works on display. 2D, 3D, Functional Pottery, Fiber, Photography and Youth categories. Many are available for purchase.



Thanks to all who entered and a BIG thank you to the volunteers who came in today to hang and tag the show:

Sandy Blanchard, Rebecca Braswell, Chris Goga, Renee Hraga, Babs Kall, Nancy Moate, Amy Pickens, Kim Roberson



Join us for our Wine & Cheese Awards Reception: Friday, January 28 from 6 – 7:30 (Would you like to help? Sign up to provide snacks or drinks HERE)



Our MWCA Members’ Show presents all our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show, highlighting our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels.







January Ceramics Workshop: kissing gnomes







Saturday January 22 at 7 pm

​$35

REGISTER HERE – seats limited



Super cute kissing gnomes bisque-ware! Come and glaze them with our glazes, we’ll fire them and they’ll be ready in a few days!



Have fun with this cute project! Ages 14 to adult.



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website.



Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.SPECIALS



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:



Friday, January 21 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: TBA



Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:



Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and

Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am

Beginner Pottery next six week course begins January 25 — SOLD OUT Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HERE



TAI CHI with Tracey Temple:

Fridays from 10 – 11 am – indoor class held by special arrangement at The Bridge of Georgia here in Monroe. (BIG THANKS to Tami Burt and “The Bridge” for letting us use one of their classrooms!)

REGISTER HERE



FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!







Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, February 5from 12 – 2. — painting TBA! Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (After School Arts Program)

General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month.No year-long commitment – kids can join in at any time. Kids work at their own age-appropriate level. Instructor: Donna Coffman.



NEW: MONDAY class starting January 2022



MONDAYS 4 – 5 pm — ages 6 – 85:16 – 6:15 — all ages – (great for siblings!)

TUESDAYS (FULL)​4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 5:15 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 Email Donna to register and pay.

Space is limited. September – May only



Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver

First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am

Fee and registration:

For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Carlee



Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds

Every Tuesday from 1 – 2 pm

Fee and registration:

For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members.



Register and pay by emailing Carlee.

We’re EXCITED to try something N*E*W in 2022 … how about YOU??



TINY ART SHOW – May 26 – July 7



This is an open call to ALL artists to exhibit and sell your small works. Works must be available for purchase. For artists 18 years old or older. Works on canvas/board/paper are not to exceed 64 square inches (excluding framing). Three-Dimensional sculpture/glass/pottery etc. are not to exceed 8”h x 8”w x 8”d. Artists are welcome to enter up to six (6) original works of art and up to six per artist will be accepted.



DROP OFF: Friday and Saturday, May 20 – 21 from 11 am – 5 pm

APPLICATION FEE – $25 for up to six pieces.

AWARDS: Cash prizes awarded in these categories: 2-D and 3-D – first, second and third place in each category. Also, Best in Show.



Find the link to the full guidelines HERE