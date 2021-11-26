Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts – November and December events

|Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our NOVEMBER & DECEMBER calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!
|Shop Small Saturday
November 27 from 10 am – 5 pm
|Each $50 spent here at MWCA in buying from our local artists and makers on Saturday 11/27 gets you entered to win $50 in Downtown Dollars to spend here in Monroe! Spend $100, get TWO entries! This is in *addition* to the Shopping Passport raffle that Downtown Monroe is running (see below).
🎁 On Saturday morning, stop by here FIRST to pick up your shopping passport for another chance to win Downtown Dollars! Complete 4 items on the card for a chance to win $100 or complete 6 items for a chance to win $200. All entries must be turned in on Small Business Saturday (November 27th). Cards can be returned to us at MWCA inside at the register by 5 pm or red mailbox outside MWCA until 8:00 pm.
There’s no better day to begin your Christmas shopping than on Shop Small Saturday. Start the day at a local restaurant and then head out to all of your favorite stores (including us!!) where you’ll find helpful business owners, unique gifts and great deals.
|SPECIAL HOURS THIS WEEK
|SPECIAL HOLIDAY HOURS FOR THE REMAINDER OF THIS WEEK
The shop/gallery will be open:
Wednesday from 11 – 3
Closed Thursday
Friday 11 – 3
Saturday 10 – 5 — Small Business Saturday! Shop Small with us!
Sunday 1 – 5 pm
More updates:
ALL of our classes are taking a break this week
Classes will return to our normal schedule starting November 29
Come see us – browse the best gift shop in town with beautiful, affordable and unique offerings from over 50 local artists! Pick up a class list while you’re here!Don’t miss a thing!!
Take a look at our December calendar: https://www.monroewaltonarts.org/calendar.html
|Gifts made by LOCAL artists & makers only!
Visit our Christmas Shop soon and support local artists and makers!
Each “booth” has been featured on our Facebook page and Instagram (@monroewaltonarts), too.
As much as possible, we also highlight new items through social media as they’re brought in – so you’ll get a little “taste” of what’s new.
The shop changes almost daily – so please visit several times through the holidays.
We’re a favorite stop, too, when you have out-of-town visitors!
|Celebrate our city!!!
Happy 200th birthday to Monroe! More info HERE!
|Saturday Soiree
December 4
|Saturday Soiree, December 4
POTTERY SNOWMAN with Rebecca Braswell.
Drop in from 11 am – 3 pm to make an adorable snowman in a sweater, scarf and mittens. All ages – littles will need some help from a parent. $25. Your snowman will be glazed and fired and ready for pick up in two weeks. IF you’re nervous about crowds or want to reserve a spot in advance – we have reservations available ONLY for the 10 am class.
REGISTER FOR 10 am class HERE. Otherwise, feel free to drop in from 11 – 3.Christmas
BEADED BRACELETS with Julie. $8 per bracelet. 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm and 3:30 pm slots available. Christmas options available if wanted — you design your own from hundreds of different types of beads. All ages, but children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Email Julie if you want to reserve a spot but walk-in’s are accepted too as long as there’s room!
Other workshops – TBA – stay tuned to our Facebook page!
|Adult and older teen Classes
Details for Adult classes can be found * HERE * on our website.
Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
|SPECIALS
SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:
Friday, December 17 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: snowman (see above)
CHRISTMAS MEMORIES JOURNAL with Ann Mann
Saturday, December 4 from 10 am-noon
More info and register HERE by the day before class
PAINT & POUR with Rebecca McCartt
Saturday, 12/11 from 2 – 4 pm
More INFO and register HERE
Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth
Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!
* * *
WEEKLY CLASSES
Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:
Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach
POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery next six week course begins In January 2022Register by emailing Rebecca
KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 12 – 1
REGISTER HERE
DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:
Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm
REGISTER HERE
BEADING: Thursday evenings with Julie Bell
Thursdays from 6 – 8 pm
Pay $10 in advance to Julie to reserve your spot. This $10 goes toward whatever you make. Email Julie to RSVP no later than NOON of the Thursday class you wish to take
* * *
FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS
MONROE MAKERS
Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives.
Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!
SUNDAY WRITE IN
Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm
This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!
|Kids’ Classes
Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.
Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.
If you have difficulty registering for a class, call us at 770-207-8937.
|Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman
ages 6+ — Saturday, December 4from 12 – 2. — painting snowman! Email Donna to register and pay
Paint and Pour for kids 10- 17 yrs old
Saturday 12/18 from 2 – 4pm
More info and register HERE
Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:
ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45
Email Rebecca
ART ASAP
(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons
Mommy & Me age 18 months – 5 year-olds + Caregiver
First and Third Thursday from 10am – 11am
Fee and registration:
For 2 consecutive classes and supplies: $40 for members, $50 for non-members.
Register and pay by emailing Carlee
Lil’ Artist Preschool Art for 3 – 5 year-olds
Every Tuesday from 11am – 12pm
Fee and registration:
For 4 consecutive classes and supplies: $75 for members, $85 for non-members.
Register and pay by emailing Carlee.
|Downtown Monroe Christmas Parade and
ANNUAL MEMBERS POTLUCK
Thursday December 2
|It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Kick-off your holiday celebrations with us at Downtown Monroe’s 68th annual Christmas Parade from 6:30 – 8 pm…..it’s a night you do not want to miss as we celebrate 200 years of Monroe with a Bicentennial Christmas!
We will have our Annual Members’ (only!) Potluck that night starting at 5:30pm. Meet other members, make new friends!
Bring a “heavy appetizer” or finger food to share. We will supply paper goods. The little fridge will be stocked with water and soft drinks.
🥓 If your LAST name begins with A – P – bring something SAVORY
🍰 If your last name begins with Q – Z — Bring something SWEET
|Thank you to these visionary and generous business sponsors for 2021. In times like these, we have extra-special reasons to be grateful to our business sponsors.
These businesses appreciate the good we are doing in our community and have said an enthusiastic “YES!” to our 2021 Business Sponsor Campaign with tax-deductible donations.
Please support these businesses and thank them for their sponsorship.
BIG THANKS, also, to the City of Monroe for the thousands of ways they help and support us.
Your business can also become aligned with our positive message of the beauty and healing nature of art and our mission of bringing ART FOR ALL! Learn more HERE.
Thank you, again, to these awesome local businesses and church. Click on each photo/logo for links to their websites.
|Check out our website … and calendar
Find YOUR joy by volunteering here! Our next Volunteer Orientation is Saturday, October 2 at 1pm. You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways!
Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.
*** Call for Entries – our next show that will be open for entries is our annual MEMBERS SHOW in January 2022 ***
Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.
We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!
Also check out our friends at Walton Writers and On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!
