Monroe Walton Center for the Arts offers Artistic Shelter for Grief and Loss with Donna Coffman

2nd and 4th Thursdays from 7 – 8:30pm for eight weeks starting March 9

Registration closes on March 7 or when the workshop is full.

This workshop is provided by MWCA free-of-charge but you must email Donna to secure your spot as space is limited.



At this time, Artistic Shelter is a bereavement/grief & loss support group offered to those who have lost family members. At a later time, we hope to offer different types of support groups.



​Artistic Shelter is a healing arts program created by Donna Coffman, a teaching artist and bereaved parent to Christopher. This 8-week program provides a creative and supportive environment for those who have suffered loss of a family member. You will explore the calming benefits of simple art journaling techniques that are easy to do at any time when the realities of life and loss seem too overwhelming. This class will not heal your broken heart but will hopefully provide tools for you to use to bring you small moments of helpful distraction

