Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts offers new oil painting classes by Kamden Ecker

Beginning Aug. 27, 2022, the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts in downtown Monroe will offer oil painting classes by Kamden Ecker. These classes will be from 1 – 3 p.m. every Saturday and offer instruction for levels beginner to intermediate oil painting.

This class is on-going; you may join at any date. Kamden will email you to confirm upon registration.

Fee:

$30/class for members; $35/class for non-members

This class will provide you with all of the necessary skills needed in order to oil paint realistically. In this class, you will not only learn how to paint, you will also gain an understanding of classical techniques; how to accurately judge value and color; and become co-acquainted with the lives of past and present masters within the field of realism.

AGES

For adults and teenagers age sixteen and up.

Supply list:

Please go our website to download a list of suggested/recommended supplies. Please note that the colors she lists are required.

The magnolia painting is a recent painting by Kamden. Contributed photo