Monroe Walton Center for the Arts prepares for first Art Show of 2024

Members Show begins next week

The Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Members’ Show is a showcase of the members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show. This show highlights MWCA commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels.

All members, regardless of experience or expertise are encouraged to enter this show. It’s a benefit of membership and a great opportunity to support your local art center, plus have your works on display and for sale in our Gallery!



Everyone in the community is invited to the Wine & Cheese Awards Reception on Saturday, January 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Judge for this show is Elizabeth Collins.

Elizabeth Collins of Chicken Tracks Art Ranch is a self-taught full time studio potter and artist for over 18 years. She not only makes functional pottery such as dishes, face jugs, and baking wares but creates complex original sculptural artwork using clay and many natural elements.



Elizabeth served as the executive director of the nonprofit Madison Artists Guild from 2010-2015. She was instrumental in acquiring a storefront and establishing the MAGallery art co-op. From 2006-2016, she was the ceramics director, leading pottery sessions for summer camps for Camp Twin Lakes, a camp for kids and adults with special needs and illnesses.



She is currently enjoying her 13th year teaching art to students weekly in the Morgan County Alternative Education Program sponsored by the Madison Artists Guild. She became the lead teacher in 2014 and served as the Arts Outreach Coordinator for the Steffen Thomas Museum of Art from 2017-2019. Elizabeth was named ‘Best Artist’ in the 2018 Lake Oconee Living Reader’s Choice Awards.



Elizabeth finds inspiration especially in nature and in her many pets around the art ranch. She enjoys sharing the process of creating with others. “Art is for EVERYONE, and everyone is touched by art!”

Below is a calendar of all the 2024 Art Shows at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts.

