Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts preps for the Member’s Winter Art Show

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is preparing for the its Winter Art Show for members. This is where the community gets to see the works of the talented members of local artist community. Some of the works are on display for show and others are available for purchase – it depends on the wishes of the artist.
If you are an artist, but not yet a member of the MWCA, all you have to do to enter the show is join the Center. Click or tap on this link for details on how to do this. You can even join when you drop off your works. Drop of dates are January 6 – 7, 2022.
The following is the answers to some of the most-asked questions from artists who are interested in participating in the show from MWCA.
|FAQs about our Members Show
Here are a few of the most-asked questions:
1 Is this a juried show?
No, this is an open call to all members to submit their works. If you’re a Member – you’re in! There are some guidelines you have to follow and you can find them here.
2 Do I have to bring in my art before the show or submit photos online?
No. This is a much “easier” and more relaxed show than the Regional Show. The drop-off- dates are January 6-7 from 11am – 5pm. You can even wait and fill out the form here at drop-off, or pick up a form early (or download it from the link) — up to you! The entry fee is paid at the time of drop-off.
3 Are awards given?
Yes. The 2023 show will be judged by Margaret Warfield. Awards will be presented at the Reception on January 20, 2023.
4 What kind of art is accepted into the Members Show?
Painting, drawing, pottery, 3D/sculpture, mixed media, photography, fiber etc … plus non-traditional works such as jewelry, furniture and more. This is a robust, exuberant and fun show that shows off the talents of our members! This is YOUR chance to shine!
5 Can I submit things I worked on here or in other classes?
Yes! Again, this is a more relaxed show than others. You can submit works made in our classes or open studios — as long as the teacher did not “touch” the works. Pottery, sip and paint, other classes — show us what you created!
6 Does everything have to be for sale?
No. That’s up to you – you can list it with a price for sale or “NFS” (not for sale).
7 Is there a Youth category?
Yes. For ages 10 – 17.
8 I’m not a Member. Can I join so that I can enter the show?
Yes! You can join online or visit the center and join. You can even join at drop-off on Jan 6-7.
Personal note from the director …
This is my favorite show. Why?
Our MWCA Members’ Show presents our members’ works: experienced, even professional artists’ works, emerging artists and novices alike in a single show. This show highlights our commitment to fostering a community of support for artists of all levels. Art for all!
SUMMARY
All members, regardless of experience or expertise are encouraged to enter our Members’ Show. It’s a benefit of membership and a great opportunity to support your local art center, plus have your works on display and for sale in our Gallery!
