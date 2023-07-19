Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts receives grant from GCA

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. Photo credit: Darrell Productions

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts (MWCA) was awarded a Bridge grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. This first-round grant funding for fiscal year 2024 includes a total of 269 grants across 47 counties in three funding categories. On Stage in Monroe also was a recipient of one of the grants.

“These vital funds bring life into communities all across the state. Music, theatre, dance, and visual art attract tourists, bring community members together, teach children self-confidence, revitalize downtowns, and more,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Executive Director Tina Lilly. “Through this program, GCA is able to support vibrant communities where people want to live and businesses want to locate.”

“We are thrilled to have received generous funding from the Georgia Council for the Arts,” said Laura Templeton, president of MWCA. “These funds enable us to continue to provide high quality art activities for all members of our community (Art for All!) and to contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of Monroe, Walton County, and the surrounding areas.”

Board member Nancy Moate agrees, “We are grateful for the work of the Georgia Council for the Arts and that they recognize the work we do here at MWCA as important. MWCA makes Walton County an exceptional place to live, work and visit. Everyone in the community is invited to drop in and see for themselves!”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, arts and cultural production in Georgia account for $29.2 billion in the state, totaling 4.2% of Georgia’s economy, and accounting for more than 149,000 jobs.

Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Visit Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts at 205 South Broad Street in downtown Monroe to see the current gallery show: Old Meets New Pottery and Digital Art Show and Sale. While you’re there be sure to pick up a class and events list and browse the curated gift shop that features more than 70 local artists and makers. You can learn more at https://www.monroewaltonarts.org/

Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development whose mission is to cultivate the growth of vibrant, thriving Georgia communities through the arts. GCA provides grant funding, programs, and services statewide that support the vital arts industry, preserve the state’s cultural heritage, increase tourism, and nurture strong communities. Funding for Georgia Council for the Arts is provided by appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. Visit www.gaarts.org for more information.