Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Regional Juried Show begins Aug. 30

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has a juried art show that displays the works of local artists from Aug. 30 – Oct. 19, 2023. The show is open to artists 18 years and up and features 2D (flat works, paintings, mixed media, fiber, photography etc) and 3D (sculpture, wood turning, pottery etc.)

​

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online submission process: July 1 – 31

Jury meets: August 4 – 8

Notices of acceptance emailed: August 10 – 11

Art drop off for accepted works: August 25 – 26 from 11am – 5 pm

Hanging/installation: August 28 – 29

Show opens: August 30

Awards Reception: Saturday, September 9 from 6 – 7:30

Final day of show: October 19

Art pick up: October 20 – 21

​JUDGE

Christie Macey is an artist and educator based in the south, born in Texas and currently residing outside of Atlanta, Georgia with her husband and seven children. She graduated from the University of Houston with a focus in studio arts and education, and taught art for 10 years before deciding to pursue painting full time.

AWARDS:

BEST IN SHOW: $400

First, second and third place in each category also awarded in 2D and 3D categories