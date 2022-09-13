Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Regional Juried Show winners announced

|This stunning piece by Dan Gray, Atlantis Rising, captured Best in Show.Judged by Beth Sale from The Lyndon House in Athens. Congratulations, Dan!
|Here are the winning pieces in each category. Most of the works in the show are available for purchase – drop by the Center to see this great show!
2D
1 — Studio in Blue by NancyJeannette Long
2 — Self-Appointed Philosopher by Luke Calabria-Russell
3 — Helicopter over Gardens by Katherine Summers
3D
1 — Sweet Mary by Courtnie Prophett
2 — Gentle Breeze by Michael Gibson and Ancient Vessel by Paul Senn (tied)
3 — Sea Life Chess Set by Sandy Blanchard
Photography
1 — Pastel Begonias by Karen Bernard
2 — Man of War by Renee Hrage
3 — Eclipse by Leslie Ackerman
Functional Pottery
1 — Holey Moley by Rebecca Braswell
2 — Cherry Blossom Bowl by Amy Pickens
3 — Honey Days by Beth Trinh
Fiber
1 — Moonlight Tree by Donna Campo
2 — Basket of Flowers by Margaret DeGeorge
3 — Garden at Dusk by Nancy Duchaine
Honorable Mentions
Last Few Steps Home by Jan Best
David the Shepherd Boy by Debra Alling
Midsumer Night’s Dream by Pat Zwarg
Little Piece of Serenity by Gina Bramble
Patmos by Nichol Brown
Daybreak by Carol MacAllister
