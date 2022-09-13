Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Regional Juried Show winners announced

Here are the winning pieces in each category. Most of the works in the show are available for purchase – drop by the Center to see this great show!



2D

1 — Studio in Blue by NancyJeannette Long

2 — Self-Appointed Philosopher by Luke Calabria-Russell

3 — Helicopter over Gardens by Katherine Summers



3D

1 — Sweet Mary by Courtnie Prophett

2 — Gentle Breeze by Michael Gibson and Ancient Vessel by Paul Senn (tied)

3 — Sea Life Chess Set by Sandy Blanchard



Photography

1 — Pastel Begonias by Karen Bernard

2 — Man of War by Renee Hrage

3 — Eclipse by Leslie Ackerman



Functional Pottery

1 — Holey Moley by Rebecca Braswell

2 — Cherry Blossom Bowl by Amy Pickens

3 — Honey Days by Beth Trinh



Fiber

1 — Moonlight Tree by Donna Campo

2 — Basket of Flowers by Margaret DeGeorge

3 — Garden at Dusk by Nancy Duchaine



Honorable Mentions

Last Few Steps Home by Jan Best

David the Shepherd Boy by Debra Alling

Midsumer Night’s Dream by Pat Zwarg

Little Piece of Serenity by Gina Bramble

Patmos by Nichol Brown

Daybreak by Carol MacAllister