Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Regional Show is now open





We welcome you all to visit, relax and enjoy the beautiful works of art in our Regional Art Show. As always, there is no fee to enter the gallery.



RECEPTION

Celebrate the arts and our artists!

You’re invited to our Wine and Cheese Awards Reception on Friday, August 13 from 6 – 7:30 pm. Best in Show and other awards will be announced by our judge for this show, Father Anthony Salzman.



Invite your friends and family to see this fabulous show! It will be here through October 21 and many of the works are available for purchase.



HELP PROVIDE SNACKS FOR OUR RECEPTION

sign up here…



Saturday Soiree: August 14 … DINO DAY







Visit Downtown Monroe for a roaring good time on Saturday, August 14 – also our Soiree Saturday which means … We will have lots of fun workshops … and yet another of our awesome scavenger hunts … for DINO EGGS! Stay tuned!!



Workshops planned so far: pottery and watercolor. Watch our Facebook page or website for details.



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, August 20 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: koi pond



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday (8/5) and second Saturday (8/14) — join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, August 7 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:

Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only

Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am



Beginner Pottery six week course begins August 3Register by emailing Rebecca



KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1 (next class will be 8/25)

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm (next class will be 8/25)

REGISTER HERE



Kids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, August 7from 12 – 2. — painting ice cream cone (see above). Email Donna to register and pay



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons



