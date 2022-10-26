Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday Soiree & BBQ Fundraiser Nov. 12 seeks volunteers

Help is needed – volunteers sought

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is having its Saturday Soiree on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Soirees are the monthly family fun time – drop-in workshops are offered for all ages! Pottery project and other workshops to be advised.

MWCA Saturday Soiree with fun drop-in workshops and also much-requested BBQ fundraiser is back! There are some excellent cooks participating.

The fundraiser is needed for the pottery studio to buy some much-needed equipment (air cleaners and vented hoods and brackets). About $3,000 is needed.

You are asked to support your local arts center by buying a BBQ plate and baked goods … and help is needed too, to prepare foods.

You can sign up to help at this link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904094AADA822A3FC1-bbqfundraiser