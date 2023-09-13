Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts’ Saturday Soiree combines Dino Day with Kids’ Art Day

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is hosting its September Saturday Soiree from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 and will be combining its events with Kids’ Art Day and the Downtown Monroe Dino Day.

So while you’re in town for Dino Day, drop in at the art center for:

​Spin Art

Dino Shrinky-dinks

Dino dirt

Face-painting

Cotton Candy

Popcorn

You can also see the volcano and follow the Dino tracks for a prize! And from 1 – 4 p.m. you can enjoy the Old Time Music Open Jam! The center is located at 205 S Broad St. in Monroe.

