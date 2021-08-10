Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts: Saturday Soiree, Dino Day Downtown and August Calendar

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our AUGUST calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!



Saturday Soiree: August 14 … DINO DAY!







Visit Downtown Monroe for a roaring good time on Saturday, August 14 – also our Soiree Saturday which means … We will have lots of fun workshops … and yet another of our awesome scavenger hunts … for DINO EGGS!



FACE PAINTING

Christina will be here face painting for DINO DAY! She will have a few designs to choose from for just $3 – $6. Christina will be here from 10:30 – 2:00.



BEADED BRACELETS

Drop in to design and make your own bracelets with Julie! We will have some Dino options to make and PLENTY pre-made to buy. We will also have some mermaid tails and unicorns too.

Space is limited and walk-ins will be accepted if the class is not pre-filled.

Each bracelet $8 each. Fun for all ages.

​Class times:

10:00, 11:30, 1:00, 2:30 and 4:00



POTTERY PROJECT: HAND-BUILT MUG

Drop in to build a mug with Rebecca and customize it with stamps – many to choose from … even dinosaurs! Your mug will be glazed and ready in two weeks.

All ages – littles will need help from a parent!

$25 per mug.

Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3



WATERCOLOR CLASS

We are painting tropical leaves as we continue to explore the basics of watercolor with Donna. In this lesson, we will focus on mixing beautiful greens and creating wet on dry and wet into wet watercolor washes. We will focus solely on painting techniques as we will work from pre-made pencil sketches.



Drop in at 10:00 for a class from 10-11:30

or

12:00 for the a class from 12 – 1:30

$15 per class – for ages 14 to adult



Kid’s DINO painting

Drop in to paint a fun dino scene on a canvas board with Carlee. Both pre-drawn and blank canvases will be available to choose from.

Drop in anytime between 10:30 – 2

$10 per painting – for ages 6 and up







D*I*N*O Day 🦕

Saturday August 14

Dino-fun events and sales downtown!

Our artists are coming up with lots of hand-made dino gifts!

Bubble wands

Necklaces

Bracelets

And we're hosting another of our fun egg hunts ! Find an egg on 8/14 and turn it in for a free handmade pottery dinosaur made by our pottery instructor, Rebecca Braswell!

REGIONAL SHOW Awards Reception is

this Friday from 6 – 7:30







We welcome you all to visit, relax and enjoy the beautiful works of art in our Regional Art Show. As always, there is no fee to enter the gallery.



RECEPTION

Celebrate the arts and our artists!

You're invited to our Wine and Cheese Awards Reception on Friday, August 13 from 6 – 7:30 pm. Best in Show and other awards will be announced by our judge for this show, Father Anthony Salzman.



Invite your friends and family to see this fabulous show! It will be here through October 21 and many of the works are available for purchase.

HELP PROVIDE SNACKS FOR OUR RECEPTION

sign up here…



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.

MONTHLY CLASSES

SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, August 20 at 7pm – painting: koi pond



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and second Saturday (8/14)



MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, September 4 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:
Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens only
Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm and
Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30am
Beginner Pottery six week course began August 3

KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1 (next class will be 8/25)

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm (next class will be 8/25)

Kids' Classes

Details for Kids' classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.







Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, September 4 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA.



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Space is limited. September – May only – Tuesday afternoons


