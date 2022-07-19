Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday Soiree for July is scheduled for July 23

Make a cute, whimsical fairy door

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is hosting its July Saturday Soiree July 23, 2022. This is the center’s monthly creative parties. The community is invited to join in for some family fun.

Drop in for the following events:

POTTERY PROJECT: Fairy Door with Rebecca Braswell

Drop in on the hour at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3

Make a cute and whimsical Fairy Door that you can place outside or inside to make anyplace magical! Fun for all ages; littles will need help from a grown-up. $20

BEADED BRACELETS with Julie Bell

Drop in on the hour at 10, 11, 12, 1, 2 and 3

Choose from hundreds of beads and make your own bracelet(s) for $8 each. Fun for all ages! Charms are available for an extra $1-2.

Painting Project for all ages with Carlee Wooddell

Drop-in from 11 – 3 – Project TBA