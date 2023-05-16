Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Saturday Soiree is May 20 during Monroe Blooms

MONROE BLOOMS

Saturday, May 20, Monroe Walton Center for the Arts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Monroe Blooms festival for its May “Saturday Soiree.” The Saturday Soirees are fun family events – drop in workshop(s) for all ages! No hassle, no pre-registration required. You’re invited to drop by and see what the center has going on!

AT MWCA

POP UP SHOPS from 9am – 3pm

Many of the artists and makers will have PoP-uP Shops outside the art center – drop by and browse their offerings, plus the Artists’ Market featuring 70 local artists inside the building!

WORKSHOPS:

Sunflower Garden Stake Workshop from 10-3 with Rebecca Braswell. Make a beautiful sunflower to decorate your garden. Sunflowers will be ready in two weeks. $25. Fun for all ages – little ones may need the help of their grownup.

Face-painting with Rebecca McCartt from 11 – 3. Price varies.

Also – Old Time Music Open Jam will be held May 20 from 1 – 4!

Other workshops may be offered.

AND … a fun scavenger hunt, too!! Clear “eggs” (about 40!!) will be hidden around town – return one to us for a free BLOOMS felt flower (made by Donna Campo) or pottery magnet (made by Rebecca Braswell)! ONE per family please!

FROM THE CITY OF MONROE

Join us for the third annual Monroe Blooms Flower Festival May 20 from 9 – 2 ! Beautiful floral displays will be on display throughout downtown. Our streets will be lined with artisan vendors, flower and plant sales, planting workshops, demonstrations and more. Learn more HERE