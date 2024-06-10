Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts shares events included in Monroe Blooms festival on Saturday

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts has plans for several events to participate in Monroe’s 5th annual Blooms Flower Festival that will take place downtown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can expect to see beautiful floral displays throughout downtown with flower and plant sales, planting workshops, demonstrations and more.

At MWCA some of the events planned for the festival include cotton candy, popcorn, drinks, and slushies and Face painting. There will be 22 local artists in tents outside with pop-up shops.

There also will be an opportunity to make a pottery garden stake flower. You are invited to drop in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make a garden stake with Rebecca. This is will glazed, fired and ready in two weeks. The cost is $25.

In addition, the will be a fundraiser to replace the oldest kiln which is more than 25 years old and need replacing. Another $7,000 needs to be raised to complete the funds needed for a new kiln and vent and a hotdog place will be available at a cost of $7 each to help raise these funds. Included in the plate is the hotdog, chips, dessert and a drink.

