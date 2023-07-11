Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts solicits entrants for upcoming regional juried show

Submissions are now open for the upcoming juried art show at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. The show is will run from August 30 to October 19, 2023.

GO HERE to find the link to download the guidelines and also for the link to the submission form: https://www.monroewaltonarts.org/call-for-entries.html

ELIGIBILITY- This show is open to all artists (18 years old and older) and features these categories:

* 2D (flat works, paintings, mixed media, fiber, photography etc.)

* 3D (sculpture, wood turning, pottery etc.)

BEST in show award:

$400

plus 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in both categories

Submission fee

$30 for members

$35 for non-members

This is a JURIED show: jurors may exclude any entries of their choosing. Some, all, or none of your submissions may be accepted into this show by the jurors. You may submit up to three pieces for consideration. Submission fee is non-refundable.

While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only using JOTFORM – CLICK HERE to access the submission form>>> https://form.jotform.com/…/2023-regional-show-submission

​

IMPORTANT DATES:

* Online submission process: July 1 – 31

* Notices of acceptance emailed: August 10 – 11

* Art drop off for accepted works: August 25 – 26 from 11am – 5 pm

* Awards Reception: Saturday, September 9 from 6 – 7:30

* Art pick up: October 20 – 21

If you have trouble filling out the JotForm Submission Form, you can stop by MWCA, or call the center for assistance. You may also schedule an appointment with the staff to come fill out the form in person where you can get assistance with photographing. There will also be a computer for you to use if you need.

Please email Reed Templeton, Gallery Chair, with questions or concerns.