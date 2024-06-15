Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Tiny Art Show and Sale begins June 20

06/14/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Community 0

The Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is hosting a Tiny Art Show at Sale at the Center from June 20 – July 23.

You may enter up to six pieces, 8″x8″ or smaller – $20 entry fee to be paid at drop off. If framed, the piece must be 10″x10″ or smaller (the artwork itself must be 8″x8″ or smaller).  Paintings, mini-weavings, pottery etc. are accepted.  This show is not juried or judged; it’s a show and sale meaning items can be purchased and brought home during the show.  Artists are encouraged to have extras to replenish what sells, so this is an ever-evolving show! There will be a Reception and First Dibs Sale on Saturday, July 13 from 6 – 9 p.m.

You do NOT have to be a member to enter this show.

This is a show and sale which means items can be purchased and brought home during the show.  Artists are encouraged to have extras to replenish what sells, so this is an ever-evolving show!

  • Art drop off: June 17 – 18 from 11am – 4pm 
  • Install/Hanging:  June 19
  • Show opens June 20
  • Reception and First Dibs Sale: Saturday, July 13 from 6 – 8pm
  • Show closes July 23
  • Art pick up: July 24 – 25 from 11am – 5 pm

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply