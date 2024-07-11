Monroe Walton Center for the Arts to celebrate Pirate Day Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Monroe Walton Center for the Arts will be celebrating Pirate Day. Workshop and face painting will run from 10 a.m. to 12 noon or 1:30 p.m.

Ahoy maties! You’re invited to rop by the art center for fun! Paint a plaster parrot or skull or wodden treasure box — all ages — from 10am – 1:30 — $12 Face painting by Kim Moore — from 10am – noon — $3 – $8 FREE Popcorn for all pirates! Dress up and have fun — all ages!!

While you’re there you can also browse the Gift Shop and Tiny Art Show and maybe pick up a class list.

