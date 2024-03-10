Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts to host a paint party Friday night

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will host a Girl’s Night Out Paint Party with Jennifer Dominy on Friday evening, March 15, 2024. Participants will not only have a fun couple of hours, but they get to take home their art piece, painted by their own hand. The project on Friday is, fittingly, a Bunny.
Registration will close by the day before each class OR when the class fills. These classes fill quickly so be sure to register soon! Click or tap on the image below to register.
“Feel free to bring snacks to share. You’ll learn a lot, become a better painter and have fun too! It will be a fun evening of painting, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter! You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way … Art has a way of bringing people together,” MWCA noted in the flyer.
This is an adults only – fun girls’ night out for all skill levels, including beginners. The Party will take place from 7 – 9 p.m. at MWCA located at 205 South Broad St., in Monroe.
Adults only – fun girls’ night out!
SKILL LEVEL: ALL including beginners
Fee: $30 for members; $35 for non-members includes all supplies.
Class registration closes by 24 hours before class or when the class fills.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.