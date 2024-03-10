Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts to host a paint party this weekend

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will host a Girl’s Night Out Paint Party with Jennifer Dominy on Friday evening, March 15, 2024. Participants will not only have a fun couple of hours, but they get to take home their art piece, painted by their own hand. The project on Friday is, fittingly, a Bunny.

Registration will close by the day before each class OR when the class fills. These classes fill quickly so be sure to register soon! ​​Click or tap on the image below to register.

“Feel free to bring snacks to share. You’ll learn a lot, become a better painter and have fun too! It will be a fun evening of painting, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter! You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way … Art has a way of bringing people together,” MWCA noted in the flyer.

This is an adults only – fun girls’ night out for all skill levels, including beginners. The Party will take place from 7 – 9 p.m. at MWCA located at 205 South Broad St., in Monroe.

SKILL LEVEL: ALL including beginners

Fee: $30 for members; $35 for non-members includes all supplies.

Class registration closes by 24 hours before class or when the class fills.

