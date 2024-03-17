Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts to host a second paint party this month

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will host a second Girl’s Night Out Paint Party this month, this time with Donna on Friday evening, March 22, 2024. Participants will not only have a fun couple of hours, but also will learn to use varied art supplies and techniques in a fun, supportive and relaxed environment to create works of art that are uniquely you. This month’s project we will use paint, ink, papers, and abstract shapes to create a simple modern work of art.
Feel free to bring snacks to share. You’ll learn a lot, experiment with different media and have fun too! We will have a fun evening of creating, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter! You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way … Art has a way of bringing people together.
Registration will close by the day before each class OR when the class fills. These classes fill quickly so be sure to register soon! Click or tap on the image above to register.
Adults only – fun girls’ night out!
SKILL LEVEL: ALL including beginners
Fee: $30 for members; $35 for non-members includes all supplies.
(see benefits of membership and how to join HERE)
