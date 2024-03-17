Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts to host a second paint party this month

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will host a second Girl’s Night Out Paint Party this month, this time with Donna on Friday evening, March 22, 2024. Participants will not only have a fun couple of hours, but also will learn to use varied art supplies and techniques in a fun, supportive and relaxed environment to create works of art that are uniquely you. This month’s project we will use paint, ink, papers, and abstract shapes to create a simple modern work of art.

Feel free to bring snacks to share. You’ll learn a lot, experiment with different media and have fun too! We will have a fun evening of creating, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter! You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way … Art has a way of bringing people together. ​

Registration will close by the day before each class OR when the class fills. These classes fill quickly so be sure to register soon! ​​Click or tap on the image above to register.

Adults only – fun girls’ night out!

SKILL LEVEL: ALL including beginners

Fee: $30 for members; $35 for non-members includes all supplies.

​(see benefits of membership and how to join HERE)

