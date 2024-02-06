Monroe Walton Center for the Arts to host another SOUPer Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 10

The Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is bringing back its popular SOUPer Bowl event this Saturday – just in time for the Super Bowl. Attendees will have some great food and serving bowls!
Members are currently making dozens of bowls for you to choose from – different styles and sizes and colors. For a minimum donation of $18 per bowl you get a to-go container of chili or soup of your choice and a dessert (made by volunteers) until we run out!
SOUPer Bowl Saturday
Feb 10, starting at 11:30
We start serving at 11:30 – until we run out!
Come early for the best selection of bowls!
Special this year! A limited number of Bowl cozies will be available, too. These were donated to us by Katie Lyons and will be available on SOUPer Bowl Saturday for a minimum donation of $5 each.
This is a fundraiser to support MWCA’s various programs. As a non-profit community arts center, we deeply appreciate how much you love our work and mission.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.