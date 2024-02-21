Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts to host paint party and a mystery writers class this weekend

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will host a Girl’s Night Out Paint Party with Jennifer Dominy on Friday evening, Feb. 23, 2024. Participants will not only have a fun couple of hours, but they get to take home a a 15″ wood round featuring hydrangeas painted by their own hand. You get a choice of pink or blue (make your choice when you check out).

Registration will close by the day before each class OR when the class fills. These classes fill quickly so be sure to register soon! ​​

“Feel free to bring snacks to share. You’ll learn a lot, become a better painter and have fun too! It will be a fun evening of painting, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter! You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way … Art has a way of bringing people together,” MWCA noted in the flyer.

This is an adults only – fun girls’ night out for all skill levels, including beginners. The Party will take place from 7 – 9 p.m. at MWCA located at 205 South Broad St., in Monroe.

Click or tap on the image below to register, by Feb. 22. Class registration closes by 24 hours before class or when the class fills. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members and includes all supplies.

This is not the only fun event planned by MWCA this weekend. If becoming a mystery writer is on your bucket list, you have an opportunity to take a step in that direction on Saturday.

Sheila Hudson is hosting a basic class for writing any fiction but especially a cozy mystery – “complete with definition, elements, and what makes it different from other mysteries. You will have the opportunity examine different cozy plots with examples from the greats, such as Who is the ideal protagonist? How important is setting? What does T R and D stand for – how can they be used in this and other fiction? Who are the famous cozy writers today?”

This class will take place from 1 – 3 p.m.on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2023 – again $30 for members and $35for non-members. This is for all skill levels, including beginners – adults only.

Click or tap on the image below to register by Feb. 23, 2024.

