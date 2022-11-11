Monroe Walton Center for the Arts to host Saturday Soiree, BBQ fundraiser and Old Time Music Saturday

Saturday Soirees are the monthly family fun time – drop-in workshops are offered for all ages at The Monroe Walton Center for the Arts and this Saturday is the November event. Drop in to see what the MWCA has to offer and enjoy the following events.



🎄POTTERY PROJECT with Rebecca — make a Christmas tree

Drop-in from 11am – 3pm

All ages

$20 for the first one; $15 each for any subsequent ones. Choice of three glazes: white, blue or green; your tree will be ready in two weeks.



Reindeer ornament workshop with Kamden and GraciAnn

Drop in from 10 – 3.

All ages.

$8



Make two, take one pottery ANGEL ornament with Rebecca — you’ll take one home in two weeks when they are glazed & fired; and donate one to our GIVING TREE to raise funds for our Special Needs classes.

All ages

$15



AND it’s the BBQ plate fundraiser day for the pottery studio!

Buy a plate with ALL the fixins’ in a to-go container for $12.

They start sellling at 11 am – and are usually sold out by 1:00 so hurry in!!

The fundraiser is for the pottery studio to buy some much-needed equipment (air cleaners and vented hoods and brackets) — about $3,000 is needed.



Please support your local arts center by attending the Soiree, taking a workshop or two, browsing the Shop AND buying a BBQ plate and baked goods!!



YOUR help is needed!

A lettle help is still needed too, to prepare foods. Many slots are filled, but we still need packages of buns, individual snack size chips, cole slaw and baked goods.

Use the SIGNUP Genius link to see what’s needed and sign up:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904094AADA822A3FC1-bbqfundraiser

THANK YOU!



OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM is also Sat, Nov. 12 from 1 – 4 pm