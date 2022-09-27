Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts to host Saturday Soiree Oct. 8 during Monroe Fall Festival

SATURDAY SOIREE OCTOBER 8 — FALL FEST

Fall Fest in downtown Monroe from 10 – 4

Fall Fest is the official kick-off for the Fall Season in Downtown Monroe. Families can come and enjoy a day full of activities, costume contests (for kids and pets!), games and rides for children. Others can walk around and enjoy the change of weather, visit our local downtown shops, dine in our restaurants, and enjoy live music.

POP-UP SHOPS

by our artists outside the Art Center, plus MORE SHOPPING inside and the Regional Show — last day is October 20! — in the Gallery!

FACE PAINTING

by Rebecca and Krista from 10 – 2

Saturday Soirees are our monthly family fun days! Drop in and try something new…

POTTERY PROJECT with Rebecca

Drop-in from 11am – 3pm

Fee: $20

All ages

Make a spooky ghost with Rebecca. Your ghost will be ready in two weeks!

Autumn Scrapbook GREETING CARD with Kamden

Drop in from 10:30am – 4pm

Fee: $7

All ages



Whether you are making a card for your grandparents, friend, teacher, or anyone special, this project is fun for all ages. For $7 you can compose your own autumn, Halloween or Thanksgiving greeting card. All supplies, including an envelope, are included. Choose from a selection of pre-cut papers and stamps to customize the perfect card.

PAINT YOUR OWN Halloween Watercolor Greeting Card with Kamden

Drop-in from 10:30am – 4pm

Fee: $5

For ages 3 and up.

Select from two templates to paint your own cute Halloween watercolor greeting card. All supplies, including an envelope, are included.

LIVE MUSIC in the Sculpture Garden

Provided by Stuever Studios from 11am-3pm!

IS THERE MORE?

YES! We’ll have one of our fun “egg hunts” Saturday and may offer one or two more drop-in workshops! Come join the fun and see what we have going on.