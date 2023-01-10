Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Winter Show begins on Wednesday, Jan. 11

January Calendar of Adult Art Classes

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Winter Art Show begins Wednesday, Jan. 11. This is where the community gets to see the works of the talented members of local artist community. Some of the works are on display for show and others are available for purchase – it depends on the wishes of the artist.

The following is the January calendar for adult art classes

Acrylic Painting: Developing your own style – weekly class with Nancy Jeanette Long

Wednesdays from 11:30-2:30

Classes resume Jan 11

One class: $40 for members; $45 for non-members

By the month – four week bundle — $120 for members; $135 for non-members — buy three classes, get one free!

For adults and teens ages 16+ – more info including the supply list: CLICK HERE

REGISTER HERE

Oil Painting – with Kamden Ecker: Saturdays from 1 – 3 pm

This class is on-going; you may join at any date. Ages 16 to adult.

REGISTER HERE — and see the new, updated class description!

Fee: $30/class for members; $35/class for non-members. Four-week discounted bundle: $105

PAINT & SIP (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:Friday, Jan 20 at 7 pm

Project: TBA. $30 for members; $35 for non-members. Register and pay by emailing Donna

Walton Writers events with Barbara Barth

Are you a writer or want to learn about creative writing? Stay up-to-date on all Walton Writers events and upcoming workshops by joining their Facebook page! Meetings held twice monthly — the first Thursday and third Saturday — join their Facebook page for updates or email Barbara

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting offered weekly at various times and days. Ages 9 to adult. Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach $25 for members; $30 for non-members.

DRAWING 101

Weekly class with Kamden Ecker — TWO times to choose from:

​Mondays 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Wednesdays 6:00 – 7:30 pm

$25/class member, $30/class non-member. Discounted four-week bundle: $90 – REGISTER HERE

Private Painting Lessons with Kamden Ecker

Slots are available Monday-Saturday

$35/session; Four-week discounted bundle: $125 — Email Kamden to schedule your time and she will email you the payment link

DIY Resin Art Tumblers with Hope – Sat. Jan 28 at 5:30-7pm

Make your own 20 oz resin art tumbler – your choice of colors. Only 8 spots available. Registration closes when the class is full or by Jan 27.

REGISTER HERE

FREE CREATIVE GATHERINGS

meet new friends and hang out/create with others! … for free!!

Not Your Mama’s Book Club — January 31

Meets in our Book Nook the last Tuesday of each month from 7 – 9 pm

Enjoy reading? You’ll have fun in our Book Club – a collection of fabulous ladies discovering new worlds through books. To learn more, ask to join the group’s Facebook page: Not Your Mama’s Book Club!



MONROE MAKERS

Drop in Thursdays anytime between 1 – 3 pm to hang out with other creatives. Paint angels for our ART MD kits with JoeAnn and Grace or bring your own supplies and do your own thing!



OLD TIME MUSIC OPEN JAM — Jan 21

Once a month on the third Saturday from 1 – 4 pm – You’re invited to drop by and listen … or join in and play! ​Free and open to the public. Acoustic instruments only: fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, bass.



SUNDAY WRITE IN

Every Sunday from 1:30 – 4:30 pm

This FREE Creative Gathering is open to anyone interested in writing. Feel free to drop in Sundays anytime between 1:30 – 4:30 to write in a supportive environment or chat with others about writing – hosted by writer, Barbara Barth. Bring a snack and drink if you’d like!



SOUTHERN SISTERS IN CRIME WRITING GROUP – Jan 29

Last Sunday of every month at 3:00, except Nov-Dec

They are members of the National Sisters in Crime. You do not have to be a mystery writer to join, just enjoy the genre. Email Marlene Buchanan if you are interested in attending.

Check out our website … and calendar Find YOUR joy by volunteering here!You don’t have to be an artist to volunteer. Help is needed in many ways! Fill out a volunteer form here.



Learn more about our Art MD Healing Art Kits and our Healing Arts Outreach programs — plus ways you can help HERE.



Support local arts and get discounts in our shop and on classes! Join us today! Click HERE.



We can host your private party! From a child’s birthday party to a girls’ night out or bridal or baby shower … if you want to add some sparkle and artistic shine to your party – check this out!



Read our latest MEMBERS’ MEMO HERE



Also check out our friends at On Stage Walton who also make Walton County a creative and enjoyable place to live!