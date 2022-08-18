Monroe-Walton Library hosting a Lego Build event for Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity Aug. 30

At 3 p.m. on Aug. 30, the Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Library Lego Build event at the Monroe-Walton Library. It is billed as an event that is ideal for students 5 – 12 years of age. Attendees will be given the opportunity to build their own Lego dream home – and there will be prizes. It also gives an opportunity to learn about Habitat for Humanity’s mission in Gwinnett and Walton counties.

Click or tap on the image below to learn about