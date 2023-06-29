Monroe wants your input on a creative enhancement to downtown

In February of this year, representatives from the Downtown Development Authority, Monroe City Council, and the art community were selected to attend a creative placemaking workshop hosted by the Georgia Municipal Association and the Georgia Council for the Arts.

From this opportunity, the city was awarded grant funds for a Monroe art project and the art community is currently looking for community input for the project.

According to officials, “this project will be focused on creating a welcoming and immersive location for the community to gather.”

The art committee says this is considered a launching project for public art throughout Monroe and has provided the link below for feedback. Alternatively, you can stop by the area next to the art center to get inspired and submit your feedback via a QR code!

If you want to get involved in the movement personally you can reach out to the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts or sshropshire@monroega.gov.

*Paper surveys are available at the art center.

Art Committee Survey is available at this link. Click or tap on the link to give your input on what you think will enhance downtown. The area chosen for this first project is the current sculpture garden next to the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts.

Read more about the “More Than Murals” workshop in the March/April edition of Georgia Cities Magazine on page 42 and the link below.

https://www.gacities.com/News/Georgias-Cities-Magazine.aspx