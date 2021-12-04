Monroe’s 2021 Bicentennial Parade is in the history books

Marriage proposal topped off the end of the parade for a special Hallmark Moment

Crowds stood several rows deep to catch the only Monroe Bicentennial Christmas Parade that they’re likely to ever get to see, and it did not disappoint. From colorful floats, school bands, dancing girls, Christmas music, lights, horses goats, of course Santa and much more, the crowds were treated to another wonderful Monroe Christmas parade.

And for a true Hallmark moment, the parade ended with a marriage proposal! Jake Smith with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office proposed to his girlfriend, Brooke Penzent. You can’t get a better backdrop for a romantic proposal than the City of Monroe, 200 years in, decked out for the Christmas season.

Click or tap on the link below to watch highlights of the 2021 Bicentennial Christmas Parade in Monroe, courtesy of the City of Monroe. Don’t forget to watch until the end for the marriage proposal!