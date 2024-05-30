Monroe’s 5th annual Blooms Flower Festival is scheduled for June 15

Registration for participation is now open

The fifth annual Monroe Blooms Flower Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 in downtown Monroe.

“According to Monroe Downtown web page, “beautiful floral displays will be on display throughout downtown, storefronts will show off decorations, and our streets will be lined with artisan vendors, flower and plant sales, planting workshops, demonstrations and more.”

Registration for the event is currently open. Click HERE and follow the instructions for more information and areas of registration.

