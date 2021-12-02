Monroe’s 68th Parade on Thursday themed ‘a Bicentennial Christmas’

File photo of Monroe Christmas Parade. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

What other theme could be considered for this year’s Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe Thursday other than “a Bicentennial Christmas” to continue the city’s Bicentennial Celebration. And this year, it is returning to a normal moving parade as opposed to the stationary one that was implemented last year in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2021, starting at Highland Ave. and headed south on Broad Street to Mears Ave. The community is invited to line the streets and enjoy the festive floats as they celebrate Monroe’s 200 year history.