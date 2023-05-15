Monroe’s annual Blooms Flower Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 20

The fourth annual Monroe Blooms Flower Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in downtown Monroe.

According to Monroe Downtown social media, “beautiful floral displays will be on display throughout downtown.” Visit the Monroe Farmers Market for flower and plant sales, planting workshops, demonstrations and more.

If you are an artisan and would like to have a booth at the show, organizers will be accepting applications (for artisan vendors only.) So if you have handmade artisan goods or are in the floral industry, you can CLICK HERE to apply.

For the Floral Design Competition Information Click HERE and for Interpretive Floral Design Completion Click HERE