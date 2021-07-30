Monroe’s Javianne Oliver finishes fifth in semi-final Saturday morning, knocking her out of the Women’s 100m final

Update

Javianne Oliver placed fifth in her semi-final early Saturday morning with a time of 11:08, knocking her out of the final later this morning. She will be competing again on Wednesday in the Women’s 100m qualifier for next Friday’s Women’s 100m Relay.

Teahna Daniels placed third in her semi final, with a time of 10.98, earning her a spot in the final. Jenna Prandini finished fourth in her final with a time of 11.11, also knocking her out of the final. Daniels will be the only USA competitor in the field for the final which is scheduled for 8:50 a.m. July 31, 2021.

Initial story

Thursday night, an excited crowd of family, friends and supporters gathered to watch Javianne Oliver, of Monroe, take second place in her qualifier with a time of 11.15 to earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Women’s 100m semi-finals – and possibly the final on Saturday. There was a loud roar when she got to wave at the crowd of supporters from the TV screens at the Southern Brewery Company in Monroe and that roar didn’t end until she crossed the finish line in the qualifying position. Oliver joins the other two USA Women’s 100 m team members, Teahna Daniels and Jenna Prandini, who also qualified for Saturday’s semi-finals.

