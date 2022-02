Map of the City of Monroe. Contributed

The City is developing its Comprehensive Plan, which will be the blueprint for growth and development over the next 20 years. The Plan will describe the community’s vision for the future and outline how to achieve it. The community is invited to join the second community vision meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Team Up event space at (601 S Madison Ave).

You can learn more about the process here: https://www.monroe-compplan.com/