Monsters of Yacht bring the music back to Monroe’s First Friday Concerts for June

A 7. p.m. on June 4th Monsters of Yacht take the stage to bring the music back to Monroe for the next in city’s First Friday concerts. Monsters of Yacht ® from Nashville TN is reported to be “America’s premier tribute to the Yacht Rock Genre. This fast-growing band has planted its flag firmly into the look and sound of smooth music from the 70’s to the early 80’s. The band delivers music from artists like Christopher Cross, Doobie Brothers, TOTO, Robbie Dupree, Player, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Gerry Rafferty, Boz Scaggs, Bee Gees and more. Watch an example of some of Monsters of Yacht music on Youtube below.

The concert will take place on the future town green at 306 S. Madison Avenue). Admission is free. Bring your own chairs but no tables or tents. You can visit the food court for dinner and drinks or come early and dine in one of the Downtown restaurants! Tables that seat 8 can be purchase for $150. Alcohol may be purchased onsite or in a downtown restaurant using a Monroe branded to-go cup. No private alcohol can be brought by attendees