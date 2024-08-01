Months-long investigation nets multiple arrests for child molestation

Six arrested – Loganville Police assisted with arrest at Whits Inn

WINDER, GA – Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported that several early morning search warrants were initiated by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from several other law enforcement agencies, including Loganville Police Department. This capped off an investigation into allegations of child molestation that investigators with BCSO have been working for months. In all, six adults were taken into custody for offenses which were alleged to have occurred at 243 Englewood Road in Winder, over a period of about five years. The children were allegedly aged between 3 and 11 years of age.

One of the arrests involved Paul Andrew Bean, 32, of Winder, who is charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation, Sodomy, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Cruelty to Children, and Incest. Additional charges are pending. He was arrested at The Whits Inn at 4648 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville.

Others charged include:

• Ashley Nicole Neese, 22, of Winder. Charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation, and Cruelty to Children. Additional charges are pending. Arrested at 121 Hunter Road in Jefferson.

• Kavin Eugene Neese, 55, of Winder. Charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Cruelty to Children. Additional charges are pending. Arrested at 276 Nathaniel Drive in Jefferson.

• Jerry Lee Neese, Jr., 24, of Winder. Charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Cruelty to Children. Additional charges are pending. Arrested at 121 Hunter Road in Jefferson.

• Keith Allen Neese, 57, of Winder. Charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation and Aggravated Sexual Battery. Additional charges are pending. Arrested at Waffle House – 7415 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

• Felisa Michelle Bailey, 50, of Winder. Charged with multiple counts of Child Molestation and Cruelty to Children. Additional charges are pending. Arrested at Waffle House – 7415 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

According to a press release from BCSO, their investigation began when four juveniles disclosed the allegations of sexual abuse to forensic interviewers following their removal from the home last year by the Department of Family & Children Services (DFCS).

“I want to thank the Loganville Police Department, and the Jackson County and Hall County Sheriff’s Offices for their assistance in getting these suspects behind bars,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. said in the press release. “The effort to arrest these suspects simultaneously at four different locations required incredible coordination between our deputies and law enforcement partners.”

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

