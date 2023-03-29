Moore’s Ford event set for April 1 this year

Moore’s Ford re-enactment. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

‘Remembering the past so it is not repeated’

They gather each year to remember. The annual Moore’s Ford reenactment, set for Saturday, is held each year to shine a light into a page of darkness in Walton County history. Organizers of the event still have hope that the killers from the 1946 racially motivated massacre of four victims will be identified and justice given to the families of the victims.

The unsolved murders of black sharecroppers Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey remains a blight on local history. After years of holding the well-known and controversial reenactment of the Moore’s Ford lynching in late July to commemorate and memorialize the infamous murders, the Moore’s Ford Committee decided to no longer hold the event in the dog days of summer.

Instead, the event will continue next year at an earlier, and more temperate date, as the group will combine its two major events into one going forward. Organizers have set this Saturday as the date for the 2023 event. April 1 is a tie-in to the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, who was killed on April 4, 1968 in Memphis.

Saturday’s local event will begin with a Rally for Justice at First African Baptist Church at 130 Tyler Street in Monroe. This event will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A motorcade will depart the church and begin a tour which includes visits to the gravesites of the Moore’s Ford victims. The day’s event will culminate with services and reenactment at the Moore’s Ford Bridge later in the afternoon at the Walton-Oconee line. The event will be at approximately 4 p.m. The bridge is located at Mt. Carmel Church Road and Moore’s Ford Road Following the reenactment, there will be a benediction at the Historical Memorial Marker dedicated to the legacy of Roger and Dorothy Malcom (and unborn infant Justice) and George and May Murray Dorsey. The marker is located at Highway 78/Locklin Road.

At 5:30 p.m., everyone is invited back to the 1st African Baptist Church for reflection and a dinner.

For more information, contact chairman/founder Rep. Tyrone Brooks at 404-372-1894 or 404-247-2083; administrative assistant Madge Owens at write-pagemo@yahoo.com or 678-642-4470; re-enactment director the Rev. Cassandra Greene at 770-899-7424; co-ordinator the Rev. Hattie Lawson at 706-207-9010 or Senator Charles Steele Jr., president and CEO, national Southern Christian Leadership Conference at 404-522-1420.

The Moore’s Ford Movement is an affiliate of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.